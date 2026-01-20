Majority of Germans see Trump as unreliable, back Greenland troop deployment - poll

A sweeping majority of Germans no longer view the US as a reliable partner under President Donald Trump in his second term, with 71% now seeing America as more of an adversary than an ally, according to a new survey released Tuesday.

The poll, done by the Forsa institute for broadcasters n-tv and RTL, found that only 18% of Germans still consider the US a dependable partner, amid growing transatlantic tensions following Trump's push to take control of Greenland.

The survey said a majority of Germans back a stronger European military presence in the strategically vital region, despite Trump's latest threat to impose additional tariffs on countries that oppose US plans to annex the mineral-rich island.

According to the poll, 63% of Germans support a permanent German Armed Forces deployment in Greenland to help Denmark ensure the security of its autonomous territory. Only 32% of respondents opposed sending German soldiers to Greenland for a permanent deployment.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that the US must acquire Greenland for national security reasons and to deter rivals such as China and Russia in the Arctic. He has also threatened tariffs on European allies who oppose US control of Greenland and sent a small number of troops to the territory.

Critics say his drive to acquire Greenland threatens to tear apart the Western alliance, which is what China and Russia want most. They add that the US could easily defend Greenland from outside threats using existing treaties allowing numerous US bases and forces on the island.

Trump announced on Saturday that Washington will impose tariffs on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, Britain, the Netherlands, and Finland starting on Feb. 1. The tariffs will begin at 10% and increase to 25% by June 1 until a deal is reached for the "complete and total purchase of Greenland" from Denmark, he said.

He cited national security concerns, saying "world peace is at stake," and claiming that "China and Russia want Greenland, and there is not a thing that Denmark can do about it."

Both Denmark and Greenland -- a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark -- have rejected any proposal to sell the territory, reaffirming Danish sovereignty over the island.