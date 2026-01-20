FRENCH, NEW CALEDONIAN REPRESENTATIVES SIGN SUPPLEMENTARY DEAL ON ARCHIPELAGOS FUTURE

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday announced a supplementary agreement on the institutional future of the country's overseas territory of New Caledonia.

"This meeting comes at the end of three days of in-depth discussions, conducted in a spirit of demanding and respectful dialogue, which made it possible to chart a shared path for the evolution of New Caledonia's institutions," said a statement by Macron's office, as the Elysee.

The agreement was intended to supplement the Bougival accord, signed in mid-July by political leaders in New Caledonia and the French government.

That accord outlines that the South Pacific archipelago will remain "attached to France" while creating a distinct New Caledonian citizenship. It also grants voting rights to those born on the territory or who have resided there continuously for at least 15 years.

However, the Socialist National Liberation Front (FLNKS) rejected the accord, saying it does not open the prospect of full sovereignty.

In the agreement signed Monday, the signatories reaffirmed "that every Caledonian has the right to see their political aspirations recognized" and to support the "exercise of the right to self-determination" for the archipelago, according to broadcaster BFM TV.

New Caledonia, located nearly 17,000 kilometers (10,500 miles) from mainland France, was rocked by violent unrest in May 2024 after the French government pushed forward constitutional reform allowing long-term French residents on the island to vote, contradicting the 1998 Noumea Accord, which granted autonomy to the indigenous Kanak population.

The protests, led by pro-independence groups, were violently suppressed by French security forces, leaving more than 10 people dead.





