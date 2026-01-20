News World Cartoon of Trump defacing Lincoln Memorial wins top German prize

A cartoon depicting Donald Trump replacing Abraham Lincoln's head with his own at the Lincoln Memorial won the prestigious "Rückblende" prize on Tuesday. The German jury selected the image as the year's best political caricature.

A drawing of US President Donald Trump grinning as he replaces the head of the Lincoln Memorial with his own won the German Newspapers Cartoon Prize on Tuesday.



The cartoon by MF Deubel for the Handelsblatt newspaper shows Trump as a stonemason as he alters the statue of former president Abraham Lincoln in Washington, a symbol of US national unity, equality and presidential leadership.



The first prize is €5,000 ($5,850) and is sponsored by the Federal Association of Digital Publishers and Newspaper Publishers (BDZV), which announced the result at a ceremony in Berlin.



Trump has shocked Europe with some of his policies in the first year of his second term in office.



The prize for the best German political photograph of 2025 went to Marco Urban. He photographed the handover of office from Olaf Scholz to Chancellor Friedrich Merz in May last year.



The prize for best series went to photographer Rafael Heygster.



His "Democracy Dies in Daylight" shows images of young neo-Nazis on the fringes of German marches, campaign appearances by Alternative for Germany (AfD) co-leader Alice Weidel and torchlit processions by right-wing students.



This was the 42nd year of the prizes.











