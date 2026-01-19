Vietnam Communist Party opens congress to elect new leadership

Vietnam Communist Party on Monday opened the party congress, attended by hundreds senior officials, delegates, to elect new leadership, according to local media report.

The week-long congress brings together nearly 1,586 delegates from across the country, VN Express reported.

Proceedings began with a preparatory session chaired by National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, during which delegates approved the congress agenda, internal regulations and procedures for leadership elections.

The congress is expected to elect a new Central Committee of around 200 members, along with a smaller Politburo, and to choose the party's top leadership.

President To Lam currently serves as the party's general secretary, who was elected in August 2024 following the death of former party chief Nguyen Phu Trong.

Vietnam operates under a one-party political system in which the Communist Party of Vietnam controls the state, government and major institutions, exercising power through a model that combines communist ideology with a market-oriented economy.





