News World Trump tells Norway that Nobel snub ends obligation to focus on peace

Trump tells Norway that Nobel snub ends obligation to focus on peace

In a letter confirmed by Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre on Monday, President Donald Trump declared that he "no longer feels an obligation to think purely of peace" after being denied the Nobel Peace Prize.

DPA WORLD Published January 19,2026 Subscribe

US President Donald Trump has suggested he no longer feels bound to pursue peace as his sole priority after the Norwegian Nobel Committee declined to award him the Nobel Peace Prize, according to media reports.



"Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace," Trump wrote to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre in a letter obtained by US media.



Trump further stated that while peace "will always be predominant," he can now consider "what is good and proper for the United States of America."



He reiterated his demand that the US must control Greenland: "The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland," according to letter published by PBS and Bloomberg.



Norwegian Prime Minister Støre confirmed to the newspaper Verdens Gang that he received Trump's message on Sunday afternoon. He clarified to Trump that the Nobel Peace Prize is awarded by an independent Nobel committee, not the Norwegian government.











