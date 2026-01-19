Trump invites Hungary to join Board of Peace as founding member

US President Donald Trump invited Hungary to join the "Board of Peace" as a founding member, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced on Sunday.

"With President Trump comes peace. Another letter has arrived. Hungary's efforts for peace are being recognised," Orban posted via US social media company X.

Confirming Budapest's participation in the initiative, Orban added: "President Trump has invited Hungary to join the work of The Board of Peace as a founding member. We have, of course, accepted this honourable invitation."

The White House in a statement on Friday announced the formation of the Board of Peace to "play an essential role in fulfilling" 20 points of his plan to permanently end Israel's war on Gaza and rebuild the enclave, as well as "providing strategic oversight, mobilizing international resources, and ensuring accountability as Gaza transitions from conflict to peace and development."

The US also formed the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza to implement phase two of Trump's Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, a founding Executive Board, and a Gaza Executive Board to support the transitional framework.

Trump has also invited other heads of other state and government to join the Gaza board, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.