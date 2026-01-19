NASA, DOE plan 40kW Lunar Fission Reactor for future moon missions

NASA and the U.S. Department of Energy have reaffirmed their projects to develop a nuclear fission reactor for the lunar surface. According to a statement from the space agency, the two organizations aim to complete the development and Earth-based testing phases of the facility by 2030.

The planned reactor will provide uninterrupted energy for years for future Moon missions, eliminating the need for constant fuel resupply from Earth.

NASA administrator Jared Isaacman said, "This agreement strengthens closer cooperation between NASA and the Department of Energy to provide the capabilities needed to usher in a golden age of space exploration."

Harsh lunar conditions make design challenging

Building a safe and reliable nuclear reactor on Earth is already difficult, but the Moon's environmental conditions make the design far more complex. One of the biggest challenges is managing waste heat.

Heat Dissipation: On Earth, reactors release excess energy as steam via cooling towers. The Moon, however, has no real atmosphere, making heat dissipation difficult. Solid-state conduction or liquid metal coolants are being considered as solutions.

Abrasive Lunar Dust: The Moon's surface is coated in electrostatically charged, abrasive dust due to solar radiation. Special designs are required to prevent this dust from interfering with machinery.

Radiation Protection: Shields must be strong and durable enough to protect nearby astronauts.

40-Kilowatt Energy Goal

Scientists have been working on these technical challenges for years. Current plans involve developing a reactor capable of producing at least 40 kilowatts of power—enough to continuously supply energy to about 30 households for 10 years.

Although the initial design phase is complete, turning these designs into flight-ready hardware is expected to be slow due to funding, regulations, and engineering challenges.

While a fission reactor on the Moon would be a massive resource for space exploration, the latest announcements indicate that this remains a long-term goal rather than an immediate reality.