Trump: Canada 'should' pursue trade deals with China

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Canada was right to pursue trade agreements with China.

Asked about recent trade deals signed by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney during his four-day visit to China, Trump said, "That's what they should be doing."

"If you could get a deal with China, you should do that," he added.

Carney's official visit to China, the first in eight years by any Canadian prime minister, signaled Ottawa's efforts to reduce reliance on the US as its primary trading partner.

Tensions between the two neighbor have increased during Trump's second term in office. Trump has raised tariffs on Canada to up to 35% and referred to Ottawa as the 51st US state.

Carney previously announced that he aims to double non-US exports over the next 10 years.

During his visit, Canada released a joint statement with China, saying it would allow up to 49,000 Chinese electric vehicles (EV) into the Canadian market, with the most-favoured-nation tariff rate of 6.1%."

For its part, China is expected to reduce tariffs on Canadian canola seed to a combined rate of about 15% by March.

"To build on this momentum, Canada has set an ambitious goal to increase exports to China by 50% by 2030," the statement also said.