Syrian Army launches operation against terror group YPG/SDF in eastern Aleppo countryside

The Syrian Army has initiated a military operation targeting YPG/SDF positions in the eastern countryside of Aleppo.

Published January 16,2026
The Syrian Army launched a military operation against positions of the terrorist organization YPG/SDF in the eastern countryside of Aleppo.

In statements carried by the Syrian Arab News Agency, the army's Operations Command said the forces began responding to sites of the groups and allied remnants of the former regime in the town of Deir Hafir.

The command said the targeted locations functioned as military bases for the SDF and its allies, from which Iranian-made suicide drones were launched toward the city of Aleppo.

It said the same sites played a key role in shelling eastern Aleppo's countryside and in blocking civilians from leaving the area.

The operation was launched after the army published four maps identifying sites in Deir Hafir that it says are being used by the terrorist organization YPG/SDF.