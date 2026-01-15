US military presence in region limited amid potential attack against Iran

US military options against Iran remain constrained as Washington weighs potential action amid regional tensions and protests inside that country, according to US officials who were cited by the New York Times.

US President Donald Trump has received a wide range of proposals from the Pentagon, including targeting Iran's nuclear program, the newspaper reported, citing US officials.

Last June, the US carried out airstrikes on three key Iranian nuclear facilities -- Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan -- as part of Operation Midnight Hammer during a 12-day Iran-Israel war.

Trump's choices, however, appear to be narrowed by current force posture. The Pentagon redeployed the Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier and other warships from the eastern Mediterranean to the Caribbean, reducing US naval firepower in the region.

But the US Navy maintains three missile-capable destroyers in the Middle East, including the USS Roosevelt, which recently entered the Red Sea, military officials told the newspaper.

Pentagon officials also confirmed at least one missile-firing submarine operating in the region.

Other scenarios may be more likely. US officials said cyberattacks or strikes targeting Iran's domestic security apparatus, remain under consideration.

Any operation would likely be days away and could trigger a "vigorous" Iranian response, according to officials.

Earlier, a senior military official said commanders sought additional time to consolidate positions and reinforce defenses against retaliation.

Tensions have risen amid fears of a US strike as protests spread across Iran. Trump said he cancelled meetings with Iranian officials and pledged support for demonstrators.

Iran has accused the US and Israel of backing what it called "riots" and "terrorism."

Amid fears of an attack, Qatar confirmed the departure of some personnel from the Al Udeid Air Base.

US officials have escalated rhetoric against Iran amid protests that have swept the country since late last month because of worsening economic conditions.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump told CBS News that Washington would take "very strong action" if Iran executed protesters.

Authorities have not released official figures on casualties or detainees. The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), a US-based group, estimates that at least 2,500 people have been killed, including protesters and security personnel, with more than 1,100 injured.

The group also said more than 18,000 have been detained, though the figures have not been independently verified and differ from other estimates.