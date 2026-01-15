US federal agent shoots man in Minnesota during attempted arrest

A federal law enforcement agent shot a Venezuelan national in the leg during a confrontation in the American city of Minneapolis, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reported, stating the officer was attacked while attempting an arrest.

"This attack on another brave member of law enforcement took place while Minnesota's top leaders, Governor Walz and Mayor Frey, are actively encouraging an organized resistance to ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) and federal law enforcement officers," DHS said in a statement.

The agency said agents attempted a targeted traffic stop of an undocumented immigrant, who reportedly fled in a vehicle before crashing into a parked car and running away on foot.

A struggle ensued when the agent caught up to the suspect, during which two individuals emerged from a nearby apartment and allegedly attacked the officer with a snow shovel and broom handle, officials claimed.

Fearing for his safety, the agent fired a defensive shot, striking the initial suspect in the leg, according to the DHS.

The agent and the wounded suspect were transported to a hospital, while the two others involved in the alleged assault were taken into custody after barricading themselves inside a nearby apartment.

Following the incident, clashes reportedly broke out at the scene between law enforcement and demonstrators.

Footage on social media showed fireworks being fired at officers, who responded by deploying tear gas to control the crowd.

The latest shooting occurred one week after an ICE agent fatally shot Renee Good in Minneapolis. That shooting has sparked significant protests and intensified scrutiny of federal operations in Minnesota.



