Russia expels British diplomat accused of ties with intelligence services

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday that it is expelling a British Embassy employee due to his affiliation with intelligence services.

The ministry said in a statement it summoned the deputy head of the British diplomatic mission to Russia, Danae Dholakia, to lodge an official protest about the affiliation of one of the diplomatic staff of the embassy with British intelligence services.

"On January 15, the acting charge d'affaires of the United Kingdom in Russia, D. Dholakia, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, where a firm protest was lodged in connection with information received by Russian competent authorities regarding the affiliation of one of the diplomatic staff of the embassy with British intelligence services," the ministry said.

It added that the employee in question must leave Russia within two weeks.

"Danae Dholakia was informed that, taking this into account and in accordance with Article 9 of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, the accreditation of this individual is being revoked," the ministry noted.

The ministry reiterated that Moscow "will not tolerate the activities of undeclared British intelligence officers on Russian territory" and emphasized that "Russia's unwavering stance on this issue will continue to be implemented in accordance with the interests of our country's national security."

It further warned that if London escalates the situation, Moscow will respond with a firm "mirror" action.

In a separate statement, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) "in the course of counterintelligence work, has identified an undeclared employee of British intelligence services, Davis Gareth Samuel, born on August 8, 1980, who was sent to Russia under the cover of the position of Second Secretary of the Administrative and Household Department of the British Embassy in Moscow."

The FSB noted that due to the revealed facts, the Russian Foreign Ministry, in coordination with the relevant agencies, had decided to revoke the accreditation of Davis Gareth Samuel and had instructed him to leave the country within two weeks.

"The FSB of Russia will continue to counter the activities of foreign intelligence services by all available means," the security service emphasized.

It also published a photo of the mentioned British employee.