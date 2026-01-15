Colombian president to meet Trump on Feb. 3

Colombian President Gustavo Petro said Wednesday his meeting with his US counterpart, Donald Trump, at the White House will take place Feb. 3.

Petro said at a Cabinet meeting that the fight against drug trafficking will be a main issue during the meeting.

Trump announced last week that the leaders would meet at the White House, after speaking with Petro on the phone, though he had not specified when it would take place.

The conversation between Trump and Petro led to a sharp easing of tensions, with both exchanging compliments and scheduling the meeting.

The Trump administration targeted Petro and his relatives with sanctions in October, citing alleged connections to drug trafficking, which the Colombian president denied.