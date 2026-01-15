Beijing decries 'China spy' narrative after France detains professor

Beijing on Thursday decried the "China spy" narrative after France detained a professor for allowing a Chinese delegation to visit "sensitive sites."

While saying she was unfamiliar with the specifics of the case, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Beijing has opposed "Chinese espionage claims."

"As a matter of principle, we have always opposed the hyping up of so-called 'Chinese espionage' claims and the smearing of China," Mao told a news conference in Beijing.

According to Paris-based daily Le Figaro, a French professor at a university engineering institute in Bordeaux was charged with allowing a Chinese delegation to visit "sensitive sites," in a case of suspected espionage, the Paris prosecutor's office said Wednesday.

The institute has been partially designated a "restricted area" since 2019.

The charges include "providing information to a foreign power" and "colluding with a foreign power."

The offenses carry potential prison sentences of up to 15 years, as well as fines.

The professor was released under judicial supervision.



