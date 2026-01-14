Israel raises alert for Air Force after reports US strike on Iran

Israel has raised its alert level for the Air Force and army troops in anticipation of a possible US strike on Iran, media reports said Tuesday.

The Maariv newspaper, citing Israeli military sources, said the alert level was raised in the Air Force, the Military Intelligence Service and the Northern Command.

No decision, however, was made to change the level of readiness on the home front.

The army "continues to closely monitor developments in Iran amid concerns that the US military may launch an attack on Tehran," said the newspaper.

Israel's army is currently coordinating with US Central Command (CENTCOM) regarding any possible attack on Iran, according to the report.

Reports have emerged of a potential US strike on Iran, where anti-government protests have continued since late last month.

Iranian officials have accused the US and Israel of backing "riots" and "terrorism."

There are no official casualty figures, but the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), a US-based rights group, estimates that the death toll has reached more than 2,000, including security forces and protesters.





