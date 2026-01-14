INDONESIAS MOUNT MERAPI ERUPTS, SPEWING ASH UP TO 1,600 METERS

Indonesia's most active volcano erupted on Wednesday morning, spewing a column of volcanic ash up to 1,600 meters (5,249 feet) above the peak of the mountain, according to the Mount Marapi Volcano Post (PGA) official.

The early morning eruption of Merapi, located in the province of West Sumatra, was recorded on a seismogram with a maximum amplitude of 28.6 millimeters and a duration of about 31 seconds, the state-run Antara News reported, citing PGA officer Ahmad Rifandi in Padang.

"The eruption was still ongoing when the report was made," Rifandi said.

There have been no reports of casualties or damage to infrastructure.

Mount Marapi is currently at Alert or Level II status as authorities prohibited public, tourists, and visitors from engaging in activities within a three-kilometer radius of the center of activity.

While authorities also warned of the potential threat of cold lava, especially for communities living along rivers that originate from the peak of Mount Marapi.

Merapi, towering 2,891 m (nearly 9,500 ft) tall, is located on the island of Sumatra, where authorities have long prohibited residents and tourists from hiking within a 3-kilometer radius of its crater.

It is one of the approximately 130 active volcanoes in Indonesia, located on the Ring of Fire — a zone of high seismic and volcanic activity in the Pacific Ocean.



