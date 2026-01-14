France bans 10 British far-right members over anti-migrant actions

France's Interior Ministry on Wednesday announced that 10 British nationals linked to the far-right "Raise the Colours" movement have been banned from entering or staying in the country due to activities targeting migrants.

In a statement, the ministry said that its services had repeatedly been alerted to the presence of the activists, who were reportedly involved in searching for and destroying small boats along the French coastline in the Nord and Pas-de-Calais regions, as well as conducting propaganda aimed at recruiting British citizens to "end migration."

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez was informed of the incidents in December 2025 and tasked the relevant authorities with identifying the individuals and considering preventive measures, citing the serious public order risks posed by their actions.

Nunez praised the efforts of the security forces for maintaining public order and preventing actions that could incite violence, hatred, or discrimination.





