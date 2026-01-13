Spain summons Iranian ambassador over protest crackdown

Spain on Tuesday summoned Iranian Ambassador Reza Zabib to convey its rejection of Tehran's crackdown on protesters, Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said.

"We want to express our strong repudiation and condemnation of what has been happening for days in Iran," Albares told Catalunya Radio. "We are watching this closely and with great concern."

He said the Iranian government must respect the right to peaceful protest and freedom of expression.

Albares added that Madrid would also demand that Iran restore internet access and allow communication with the rest of the world.

On Jan. 9, Iran imposed a nationwide internet shutdown that remains in effect, according to internet monitoring group NetBlocks.

Spain will also urge Tehran to "end the arbitrary arrests that have been happening in recent days and to return to the negotiating table," Albares said.

He added that Spain would place particular emphasis on the rights of female protesters.

"We are well aware that it is much more difficult and requires more bravery to take to the streets as a woman in Iran," he said. "We are paying especially close attention to their rights."

The diplomatic summons came a day after Spain released a statement "condemning the violence employed on peaceful protestors in Iran."

There are no official casualty figures for the protests, but the Human Rights Activists News Agency, a US-based rights group, estimated Monday that the death toll reached at least 646, including both security forces and protesters, with over 1,000 injured.





