Spain, Greece back full Gaza peace plan implementation as leaders meet in Madrid

Spain and Greece reiterated their support on Monday for the full implementation of the US-backedd Gaza peace plan, as the two countries' leaders met in Madrid to discuss developments in the Middle East, the situation in Venezuela and bilateral economic ties.

Speaking at a joint news conference after meeting his Spanish couterpart Pedro Sanchez, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said both countries backed the peace framework and called for progress toward its next phase.

"We support the full implementation of the peace plan. We look forward to a rapid transition to the second phase and at the same time we consider the disarmament of Hamas as a necessary condition for long-term security," Mitsotakis said.

A ceasefire agreement took effect in Gaza on Oct. 10 under US President Donald Trump's 20-point plan, halting Israeli attacks that have killed more than 70,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured nearly 171,000 since October 2023.

Mitsotakis said the leaders also discussed the latest developments and the situation in Venezuela, stressing that the current priority was de-escalation and "the smooth transition to a new government with democratic legitimacy."

The US carried out a military operation in Venezuela on Jan. 3, capturing President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores. Trump said his administration would "run" Venezuela and its oil assets during a transition period.

Improving economic relations between Spain and Greece was also discussed during the meeting, Mitsotakis said.

Sanchez, for his part, praised Greece's economic recovery after a decade-long financial crisis from 2009 to 2019 and said Spain was willing to further strengthen economic ties between the two countries.





