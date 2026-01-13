IRANIANS DONT WANT REGIME CHANGE FORCED BY EXTERNAL POWERS: GERMAN DEFENSE MINISTER

Germany's defense minister warned Tuesday that any external intervention to topple Iran's regime could create new problems in the country and region.

"The Iranian people don't want regime change forced by external powers," Boris Pistorius said at a joint press conference with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, following their meeting in Berlin.

"Each of us knows quite well. That always might be the cause of the next problems afterwards. So, whether it happens or not, the Iranian people do obviously not want a regime change from the outside," he warned.

Pistorius made the remarks in response to reporters' questions about the mass protests in Iran and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's recent statement that the Iran's regime is living through its "final days and weeks."

Kallas condemned the Iranian government's crackdown on protesters and expressed solidarity with pro-democracy demonstrators, but cautioned against unrealistic expectations about the regime's fall.

"Right now, it's not clear whether the regime is going to fall or not," she emphasized, adding that historical precedent shows successful transitions require viable alternatives from within to maintain a functioning state.

"History is full of examples where there has been toppling of the regimes, but the question is what comes after," Kallas said. "You need the alternatives-really from inside-to have a functioning state."

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday called on Iranian anti-government demonstrators to continue protesting across the country, telling them that "help is on its way."

"Iranian Patriots, keep protesting - take over your institutions!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian officials until the senseless killing of protesters stops. Help is on its way. MIGA!!!"

Trump was using an acronym that is a play on his Make America Great Again slogan, referring instead to Iran.

Iranian government officials have accused the US and Israel of backing what they describe as "riots" and "terrorism."

There are no official casualty figures, but the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), a US-based rights group, estimates that the death toll has reached at least 646, including both security forces and protesters, with over 1,000 injured.

HRANA also reported that at least 10,721 people have been detained across protests in 585 locations nationwide, including 187 cities in all 31 provinces.