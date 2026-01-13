Indonesia, Pakistan eye expanding defense ties

Pakistan and Indonesia's top defense officials discussed regional and global security developments on Monday and agreed to expand defense cooperation, according to official statements.

Visiting Indonesian Defense Minister Lt. Gen. Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin met Pakistan's Chief of Defence Forces and Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, as well as Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, in Rawalpindi and Islamabad, the Pakistani military said.

During talks with Munir, both sides stressed the need to strengthen institutional links, training cooperation and defense industrial collaboration.

Sjamsoeddin said Indonesia was seeking to expand defense ties with Pakistan across multiple areas, while Munir reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to a long-term partnership based on shared values and converging strategic interests, the military said.

In a separate meeting, Sidhu briefed the Indonesian delegation on the Pakistan Air Force's modernization efforts, including infrastructure upgrades, revised training programs and the induction of new capabilities to support multi-domain operations.

Both sides reaffirmed what they described as historic and brotherly ties and agreed to strengthen air force cooperation, particularly in capacity building, training and technological collaboration.

The Indonesian minister praised the PAF's professionalism and combat readiness and expressed interest in expanding cooperation in training, aviation and aerospace sectors.



