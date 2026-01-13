Germany plays down threat of US invading Greenland

Germany's top diplomat on Monday played down the risk of a US attack on Greenland, despite President Donald Trump's repeated threats to seize the Danish autonomous territory.

Trump has been talking up the idea of buying or annexing the Arctic territory for years, and further stoked tensions this week by saying that the United States would take the territory "one way or the other."

When asked about a unilateral military move by Trump, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said he had "no indication that this is being seriously considered."

"I believe there is a common interest in addressing the security issues that arise in the Arctic region, and that we should and will do so," Wadephul told reporters after a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

NATO is in the process of developing "more concrete plans on this" that will be discussed with US partners, Wadephul added.

It comes ahead of talks this week in Washington between Rubio and top diplomats from Denmark and Greenland.

Greenland's government repeated on Monday that it would not accept a US takeover under "any circumstance."

Members of US congress also issued a statement Monday saying a delegation will visit Copenhagen on Friday and Saturday, en route to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Democratic Senator Chris Coons said in the statement that the delegation will meet with business and government leaders to discuss "bolstering Arctic security and promoting stronger trade relations."

Republican Senator Thom Tillis added, "I believe it is critical that Congress stands united in supporting our allies and respecting the sovereignty of Denmark and Greenland."

Greenland and NATO said Monday that they were working on bolstering defense of the Arctic territory, a key concern cited by Trump.

Trump has repeatedly pointed to growing Russian and Chinese activity in the Arctic region as a reason why the US needs to take control of Greenland.