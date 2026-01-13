Armenia summons Russian envoy over state media remarks

Armenia announced Monday that it summoned Russia's ambassador to Yerevan to protest remarks aired on Russian state media that it said were unacceptable.

The Foreign Ministry said it had called Ambassador Sergei Kopyrkin to address the broadcast, which Armenian officials said contained unacceptable commentary.

"At the meeting, it was emphasized that these statements 'grossly violate the fundamental principles of friendly relations between Armenia and Russia,'" the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry did not specify which program or outlet carried the remarks but said such rhetoric undermines the partnership between the two countries.



