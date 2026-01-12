Zelensky instructs team to finalize document on US security guarantees

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday he instructed his negotiating team to finalize a document on US security guarantees, aiming to submit it for review at the "highest level."

"I instructed to finalize and submit for consideration at the highest level the document on the United States' security guarantees for Ukraine. This must be a document of historic significance, and the text is now reaching that level," Zelensky said on US social media company X.

Following a detailed report from his team regarding communications with Washington, Zelensky outlined a schedule for the next two weeks that includes meetings, document preparation, and possible signings.

He noted that instructions were also given to Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko and other top officials to ensure expert review of economic aspects in future agreements, including trilateral deals involving Ukraine, Europe, and the US.

While focusing on the security pact, Zelensky acknowledged that the American side is in contact with Russia regarding a political framework to end the war.

"We have defined our vision, and there must be clear feedback from Russia-whether they are willing to end the war on real terms," he stated.

Zelensky added that if Moscow chooses war, the world must respond by cutting Russia's export revenues, specifically targeting shadow fleet tankers and financial schemes used to circumvent sanctions.