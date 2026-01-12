RUSSIA CONDEMNS ‘FOREIGN’ ATTEMPTS TO INTERFERE IN IRANS INTERNAL AFFAIRS

The head of Russia's Security Council condemned what he described as foreign attempts to meddle in Iran's domestic affairs during a phone call with his Iranian counterpart.

Sergei Shoigu, the council's secretary, "resolutely condemned another attempt by external forces to interfere in the internal affairs of Iran," the Security Council press service said.

During the call, Shoigu extended condolences to Ali Larijani, the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, over "numerous victims" resulting from recent events in the country.

The Russian official also expressed readiness to further develop bilateral cooperation based on the Treaty of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which was signed by the Russian Federation and the Islamic Republic of Iran on Jan. 17, 2025.

Both sides agreed to continue contacts to coordinate their positions on mutual security concerns.

The strategic partnership treaty signed last year formalized deepening military and economic ties between Moscow and Tehran. This cooperation has faced scrutiny from Western nations, which have frequently criticized the alignment of the two countries' defense policies.