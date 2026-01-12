UN food agency chief calls on world leaders to bring an end to man-made famines

A child reacts surrounded by pots as Palestinians wait to receive food from a charity kitchen in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, August 21, 2025. (REUTERS File Photo)

The head of the UN World Food Program (WFP) on Monday called on world leaders to take urgent action to avert man-made famines, as global hunger reaches alarming levels.

According to WFP's 2026 Global Outlook, 318 million people worldwide face crisis levels of hunger or worse, with hundreds of thousands already experiencing famine-like conditions. The agency's early warning systems point to violent conflicts, extreme weather and economic downturns as key drivers of growing food insecurity.

"Barely two weeks into the new year the world is already confronting the risk of a dangerous and deepening global hunger crisis," Cindy McCain, the executive director of WFP, said in a statement.

"WFP's resolve remains unshaken. We will seize every opportunity to rally the support and resources needed to reach those who depend on us for their survival."

McCain is set to outline WFP's strategic priorities for 2026 in a meeting at the organization's Rome headquarters, including expanding its funding base, harnessing new technologies and ensuring frontline staff can operate safely and effectively, according to the statement.

She will also reiterate the importance of WFP's four-year Strategic Plan, recently approved by consensus by the agency's Executive Board.

"WFP has proven time and again that early, strategic, and innovative solutions can halt famine, stabilize communities, address the drivers for migration and enable families to recover," McCain said.

However, WFP currently expects funding to reach just under half of its required $13 billion budget needed to assist 110 million of the world's most vulnerable people, "while more complex and dangerous operating environments are making it harder and more dangerous to be a humanitarian."

"WFP can't end hunger on its own," the executive director said. "I call on world leaders to step in earlier during humanitarian crises, rid our world of man-made famines, and most importantly, end these devastating conflicts which drive hunger and desperation."