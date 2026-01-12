Britain's media regulator launched an ⁠investigation into Elon Musk's X on Monday to determine ‍whether allowing its Grok AI chatbot to ‌produce sexually intimate ‍deepfakes violated its duty to protect people in the UK from content that could be illegal.

"There have been deeply concerning reports of the Grok AI chatbot account on X being used to ⁠create and share undressed images of people – which may amount to intimate image abuse or pornography – and sexualised images of children that may amount to child ‌sexual abuse material," Ofcom said in a statement.

If Ofcom finds that X has broken ‍the law, it can make it take ‍steps to ‍come into compliance, ⁠and if it ‍does not it can fine it up to 10% of its qualifying worldwide revenue.







