WHO chief says over 18,500 still need urgent medical evacuation from Gaza

The World Health Organization (WHO) chief on Monday said that more than 18,500 people still need urgent medical evacuation from Gaza, urging countries to open their doors to more patients.

"Last week, WHO supported the medical evacuation of 18 patients and 36 companions from Gaza to Jordan, for trauma care and treatment for cancer, gastrointestinal, renal, immunological, and other serious conditions," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a post on the US social media platform X.

Thanking Jordan for its continued solidarity and for welcoming patients in need of this lifesaving medical care, he said: "Since Oct 2023, more than 10,700 patients have been evacuated from Gaza for specialized treatment in over 30 countries. However, over 18,500 people, including 4,000 children, still urgently need medical evacuation."

"WHO calls on more countries to open their doors to patients from Gaza and for evacuations to the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, to be restored," he said.

The Israeli army has killed more than 71,000 people, most of them women and children, and injured over 171,000 others in a brutal offensive since October 2023 that left the Gaza Strip in ruins.

Despite a ceasefire that began last Oct. 10, the Israeli army has continued its attacks, killing 442 Palestinians and wounding 1,236 others, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.