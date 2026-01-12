Thousands fill Tehran square in pro-government rally

Thousands of Iranians filled a major square in central Tehran on Monday to support the Islamic republic and mourn security forces killed during protests, state television pictures showed.

People brandishing the Islamic republic's flag packed the capital's Enghelab (Revolution) Square as prayers were read for victims of what the government has termed "riots".

Similar rallies were also under way in other cities after a call by President Masoud Pezeshkian, according to the images. Rights groups based abroad say that while dozens of security force members have been killed, hundreds or even thousands of protesters have been shot dead in a crackdown.











