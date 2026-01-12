Mexican president hails ‘very good conversation’ with Trump on security, trade

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said she discussed security, drug trafficking, and trade issues with US President Donald Trump in a "very good" phone call on Monday.

"We had a very good conversation with the President of the United States, Donald Trump," Sheinbaum said on the US social media company X.

She said discussions focused on security with respect for Mexico's sovereignty, along with drug trafficking, trade and investment.

"Collaboration and cooperation within a framework of mutual respect always yield results," Sheinbaum added.

Neither the US nor Trump immediately issued a statement about the call.

The phone call came after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Mexican Foreign Secretary Juan Ramon de la Fuente on Sunday about the cooperation to dismantle "Mexico's violent narcoterrorists networks and stop the trafficking of fentanyl and weapons."

Relations between the US and Mexico deteriorated into a trade war after Trump imposed tariffs on imports from the Latin American country last year, saying the measures were aimed at curbing illegal immigration, fentanyl trafficking and trade imbalances.

On Friday, Sheinbaum called for stronger cooperation with Washington after Trump said he would soon launch attacks on cartels across the southern border.

"The cartels are running Mexico-it's very, very sad to watch, and see what's happened to that country," Trump recently said.