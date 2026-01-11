Ukraine claims to have struck Russian drilling platforms in Caspian Sea

Ukraine on Sunday claimed that it had struck three drilling platforms belonging to Russian energy company Lukoil in the Caspian Sea.

The Ukrainian General Staff said in a statement that it targeted the V. Filanovsky, Yuri Korchagin, and Valery Grayfer offshore platforms, which it claimed support Russia's military.

"Direct hits have been recorded. The extent of the damage is being assessed," the statement added.

Neither Russian authorities nor the energy company has yet commented on the claim, which it is difficult to independently confirm due to the ongoing war.