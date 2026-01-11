Trump orders commanders to draw up Greenland invasion plan: Report

US President Donald Trump has ordered special forces commanders to draw up a plan for the invasion of Greenland, the UK-based Daily Mail reported Sunday.

Policy "hawks around the US President," following Washington's success in carrying in a Jan. 3 military operation in Venezuela that captured President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, "want to move quickly to seize the island before Russia or China makes a move," it said.

According to the report, Trump has directed the Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) to develop an invasion plan, but the Joint Chiefs of Staff are opposed to the move, arguing it would be unlawful and lack congressional backing.

On Friday, leaders of Greenland's political parties said, "We do not want to be Americans, we do not want to be Danes, we want to be Greenlanders," following comments by Trump voicing interest in taking Greenland.

Speaking at a White House event Friday, Trump said, "We are going to do something on Greenland, whether they like it or not, because if we don't do it, Russia or China will take over Greenland, and we're not going to have Russia or China as a neighbor."

He added, "I would like to make a deal the easy way, but if we don't do it the easy way, we will do it the hard way."

Trump's comments have drawn condemnation, with European countries in particular warning that the move could mean the end of NATO.





