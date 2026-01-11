One dead as Australian bushfires continue to burn across Victoria

At least one person has died as bushfires continued to burn across the south-eastern Australian state of Victoria on Sunday.



Victoria Police said in a statement human remains had been found in the Longwood bushfire area.



The remains were found about 100 metres from a vehicle after police were able to access a fire-affected area, the statement said.



More than 350,000 hectares of land has been burnt so far, with more than 300 structures destroyed, officials said.



On Sunday, there were 32 active fires across the state, with 10 major fire sites, Victoria Premier Jacinta Allan said.



"We are not through the worst of this, by a long way," Allan said.



The Australian government pledged a $19.5 million (US$13 million) support package for those affected by the fires.



Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the support package included one-off disaster recovery payments, as well as money to help distribute fodder to farmers.



"My message to Victorians is pretty simple, we've got your back," he said.



"Not just during this crisis, but through the recovery as well."



Emergency Management Commissioner Tim Wiebusch said some 15,000 responders were on the ground.



"The loss and damage assessment will continue for some days at this point in time."



He said the Longwood fire had a perimeter of more than 400 kilometres.



"So there are some areas that we've been able to get into and undertake damage assessments, but there are other areas that are still far too dangerous."

