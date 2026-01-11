Nobel Peace Prize cannot be transferred: Norwegian Nobel Committee

The Norwegian Nobel Institute said the Peace Prize cannot be transferred, following remarks by Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, who suggested she might give her 2025 award to US President Donald Trump.

"The facts are clear and well established. Once a Nobel Prize is announced, it cannot be revoked, shared, or transferred to others. The decision is final and stands for all time," it said Friday.

The prize was awarded to Machado for her efforts to defend democratic rights and promote a peaceful transition from authoritarian rule to democracy in Venezuela.

Machado said during an interview with Fox News on Monday that handing the prize to Trump would be an act of gratitude from Venezuelans for the US raid in their country.

The US carried out a Jan. 3 military operation that captured President Nicolas Maduro and his wife.

"I've heard that she wants to do that. That to be a great honor," Trump responded when asked if he would accept the prize if she wanted to hand it to him.





