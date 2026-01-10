 Contact Us
News World US envoy urges Syria govt, Kurds 'return to dialogue' after meeting Sharaa

US envoy urges Syria govt, Kurds 'return to dialogue' after meeting Sharaa

"We urge all parties to exercise maximum restraint, immediately cease hostilities, and return to dialogue in accordance with the March 10 and April 1, 2025 agreements between the Syrian government and the SDF," US envoy Tom Barrack posted on X, referring to deals signed between Damascus and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.

AFP WORLD
Published January 10,2026
Subscribe
US ENVOY URGES SYRIA GOVT, KURDS RETURN TO DIALOGUE AFTER MEETING SHARAA

US envoy Tom Barrack urged the Syrian government and YPG/SDF authorities to "return to dialogue" after meeting Syria's President Ahmed al-Sharaa on Saturday following days of deadly clashes in Aleppo.

"We urge all parties to exercise maximum restraint, immediately cease hostilities, and return to dialogue in accordance with the March 10 and April 1, 2025 agreements between the Syrian government and the SDF," he posted on X, referring to deals signed between Damascus and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.