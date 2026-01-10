US envoy urges Syria govt, Kurds 'return to dialogue' after meeting Sharaa

US envoy Tom Barrack urged the Syrian government and YPG/SDF authorities to "return to dialogue" after meeting Syria's President Ahmed al-Sharaa on Saturday following days of deadly clashes in Aleppo.

"We urge all parties to exercise maximum restraint, immediately cease hostilities, and return to dialogue in accordance with the March 10 and April 1, 2025 agreements between the Syrian government and the SDF," he posted on X, referring to deals signed between Damascus and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.







