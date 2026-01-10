EU chief says bloc 'stands fully behind' Iran protesters

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday said Europe backed Iranians' mass protests and condemned the "violent repression" against the demonstrators.

"Tehran's streets, and cities around the world, echo with the footsteps of Iranian women and men demanding freedom. Freedom to speak, to gather, to travel and above all to live freely. Europe stands fully behind them," von der Leyen, head of the European Commission, posted online.

"We unequivocally condemn the violent repression of these legitimate demonstrations. Those responsible will be remembered on the wrong side of history," she added.







