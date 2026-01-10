1 in 5 Germans considering leaving the country - study

One in five people in Germany are considering leaving the country, according to a recently completed survey.

The study, which was released Saturday, found that 21% of Germany's population is considering leaving the country, including 34% from a migrant background, and 37% among their children.

The German Center for Integration and Migration Studies (DeZIM) did the study between 2024 and 2025 with 2,933 participants.

Among those without a migrant background, 17% are considering leaving Germany, while 31% of those from the former Soviet Union and 28% of those from other EU countries reported the same.

The most frequently cited reason for considering emigration across all groups was a desire for a "higher quality of life."

For people with a migrant background, experiences of discrimination also played a role.

It was reported that 25% of participants from Türkiye and the Middle East and North Africa region cited experiences of discrimination as a reason for considering leaving.

Fabio Best, a research officer at DeZIM, emphasized that the data show the desire to leave Germany remains high.

"Especially among people with a migration background and their children, the search for better living conditions, along with perceptions of discrimination, plays an important role," he said.





