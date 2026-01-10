Israeli fire kills 2 Palestinians, injures others across Gaza despite ceasefire

Israeli forces killed two Palestinians and wounded several others on Saturday in separate attacks across the Gaza Strip, in the latest violations of a ceasefire agreement in effect since Oct. 10, 2025.

Medical sources told Anadolu a Palestinian identified as Mohammed Khaled Mohammed al-Qahwaji, 38, was killed after an Israeli drone struck him in the Bani Suheila area of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Witnesses said the drone dropped a munition on the area where al-Qahwaji was present, killing him on the spot.

In a separate incident, another Palestinian, identified as Alaa Mahmoud al-Harazin, 26, was shot dead by Israeli fire east of Gaza City, according to medical officials.

Eyewitnesses said the shooting occurred near the Sikka junction east of the Zeitoun neighborhood.

Several other Palestinians were injured when an Israeli airstrike targeted an area near the entrance of the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza, medical sources and witnesses said.

Witnesses added that all the locations targeted by Israeli forces were areas from which the army had withdrawn under the ceasefire agreement.

The Israeli army has killed more than 71,000 people, most of them women and children, and injured over 171,000 others in a brutal offensive since October 2023 that has left the Gaza Strip in ruins.

Despite a ceasefire that began last Oct. 10, the Israeli army has continued its attacks, killing 425 Palestinians and wounding 1,189 others, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.