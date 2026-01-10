EU urges Syrian govt, SDF to 'return urgently' to dialogue

 Contact Us
Following deadly clashes in Aleppo, the EU urged the Syrian government and the Kurdish-led SDF on Saturday to return to the negotiating table and restart "political dialogue."

Published January 11,2026
The EU on Saturday urged the Syrian government and Kurdish-led SDF authorities to restart "political dialogue" after deadly clashes in the city of Aleppo.

"The European Union calls for an end to the hostilities in and around Aleppo, stressing the importance of protecting civilians at all times and easing access for humanitarian aid," a spokesman said in a statement.

"We urge all parties to implement the ceasefire announced today and to return urgently to a political dialogue for a political solution," the statement added.