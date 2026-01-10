Cuban minister accuses US of aggression, vows continued resistance

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said Friday that Cuba would continue defending its sovereignty against decades-long US pressure, accusing Washington of resorting to "force and aggression" for over six decades.

Rodriguez said through US social media company X that Washington had "resorted to force and aggression against #Cuba for 67 years now," adding that the US sought to "impose its will on the rights of sovereign States."

He described the US power as rooted in "its huge military power and the dimensions of its economy," along with what he called "a vast experience in aggressions and crimes."

Rodriguez added: "In contrast, on our side there is reason, International Law and the patriotic spirit of an entire people."

He stressed that Cubans would not surrender their sovereignty, saying: "We Cubans are not ready to sell out our country or give in to threats and blackmail."

He added that Havana would not renounce its "inalienable prerogative," with which they are building their "own destiny, in peace with the rest of the world."

"We will defend Cuba," Rodriguez said.

"Those who know us are aware that this is a firm, categorical and demonstrated commitment," he noted.

On Jan. 5, the Cuban foreign minister called on the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States to collectively defend the region's independence and sovereignty against the threat caused by the recent US military intervention in Venezuela.

US President Donald Trump named Cuba among possible targets of his administration, saying on Jan. 7 that the Caribbean nation "is ready to fall."