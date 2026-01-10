France prepares for early elections amid government instability

The French government is preparing for the possibility of early general elections in a matter of months as political tensions rise in the National Assembly.

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has instructed Interior Minister Laurent Nunez to make preparations for a potential general election, which could be held alongside local elections scheduled for March 15-22.

The move comes as opposition parties, including France Unbowed (LFI) and the National Rally, have submitted no-confidence motions against Lecornu's government.

If the motions pass, the National Assembly would be dissolved, triggering early elections.

LFI Deputy Group Chair Mathilde Panot criticized the government, saying France had been humiliated internationally and called for the resignation of both Lecornu and President Emmanuel Macron.

France has faced frequent government instability in recent years.

The administration of former Prime Minister Michel Barnier fell in December 2024, while Francois Bayrou's government collapsed just last September.