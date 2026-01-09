EU VOICES CONCERN OVER IRANS HEAVY-HANDED RESPONSE TO PROTESTS IN TEHRAN

The EU foreign policy chief on Friday denounced what she described as a "heavy-handed" and "disproportionate" response by Iranian security forces to protests in Tehran.

"The Iranian people are fighting for their future. By ignoring their rightful demands, the regime shows its true colours," Kaja Kallas wrote on US social media platform X, adding images emerging from the Iranian capital revealed excessive use of force against demonstrators.

"Images from Tehran reveal a disproportionate and heavy-handed response by the security forces. Any violence against peaceful demonstrators is unacceptable," she said.

She criticized Iranian authorities for shutting down internet access while security forces suppress protests, arguing the measures taken by the authorities expose a regime "afraid of its own people."

Since late December, Iran has seen waves of protests over a steep decline in the value of the Iranian rial and deteriorating economic conditions.

The demonstrations started on Dec. 28 near Tehran's Grand Bazaar and later expanded to a number of cities across the country. The country is offline for over 12 hours, according to internet watchdog NetBlocks.

Iranian officials have not released official casualty statistics. On Thursday, however, the Human Rights Activists News Agency said 2,277 people had been arrested, dozens injured, and 42 people killed, including eight security personnel.