ZELENSKY CALLS ON US TO TARGET CHECHEN LEADER KADYROV IN STYLE OF CAPTURE OF VENEZUELAS MADURO

Zelensky calls on US to target Chechen leader Kadyrov in style of capture of Venezuela's Maduro

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday called on the US to target Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Russia's Chechnya region, with an "operation" comparable to the recent capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

"Find tools, pressure Russia. Please, here is an example for you, with Maduro. Yes, they conducted an operation," Zelensky told reporters in suggesting a similar move by US President Donald Trump's administration. "The result was seen by everyone, the whole world. They did it quickly."

"Well, let them do some operation with this, what is his name, Kadyrov ... Maybe then Putin will see this and think about it," he said.

The Ukrainian leader emphasized that while Kyiv is doing "absolutely everything" for diplomacy to work, the country must be prepared if the peace track fails due to Russia's position.

Zelensky noted that the US is currently "productive" but insisted they need to apply more pressure on Moscow, "They have tools, they know how, and when they really want to, they can find (a way). The main thing is that Ukraine is a priority for them (the US)," he said.

The comments come amid heightened global attention on US special operations following the capture of Maduro in Venezuela -- a method that has sparked varying reactions from world leaders.

Recent reports indicate that Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, also referenced the Maduro operation, threatening a similar abduction scenario against German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Medvedev said Sunday that he could envisage abduction operations against other world leaders similar to the US action in Venezuela, naming Merz.

"The kidnapping of the neo-Nazi Merz could be an excellent twist in this carnival of events," said Medvedev.

The scenario was not unrealistic as "there are even grounds for prosecuting him in Germany, so it would be no loss, especially since the citizens are suffering needlessly," Medvedev added.

German government spokesman Sebastian Hille condemned the statement by Medvedev.

"As you can imagine, we have, of course, taken note of these statements and, as you can also probably imagine, the federal government condemns any form of such statements and threats in the strongest possible terms," Hille said.

Russian authorities have not responded to Zelensky's remarks.