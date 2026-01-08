US senator says Trump ‘greenlit’ sanctions bill against Russia

US Sen. Lindsey Graham said Wednesday that US President Donald Trump "greenlit" a bipartisan sanctions bill targeting Russia.

"After a very productive meeting today with President Trump on a variety of issues, he greenlit the bipartisan Russia sanctions bill that I have been working on for months with Senator Blumenthal and many others," Graham wrote on US social media company X.

The bill will allow Trump to "punish those countries who buy cheap Russian oil," he wrote, indicating it is "well-timed," as "Ukraine is making concessions for peace."

"This bill would give President Trump tremendous leverage against countries like China, India and Brazil to incentivize them to stop buying the cheap Russian oil that provides the financing" for Moscow amid the Russia-Ukraine war, said Graham.

"I look forward to a strong bipartisan vote, hopefully as early as next week," he added.



