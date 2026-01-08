UN chief offers ‘his good offices’ to support dialogue during meeting with Venezuelan envoy

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday met with Venezuela's UN Ambassador Samuel Moncada, where he "reiterated his position on the US military action in Venezuela."

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric noted at a news conference that "the Secretary-General also expressed the availability of his good offices to support a possible inclusive national dialogue in Venezuela."

Guterres expressed deep concern earlier this week about disrespect for international law following the US military action against Venezuela that resulted in the capture of President Nicolas Maduro.

"I have consistently stressed the imperative of full respect, by all, for international law, including the Charter of the United Nations, which provides the foundation for the maintenance of international peace and security," he said in a statement.

Asked about the latest US seizure of a Venezuela-linked cargo vessel, Dujarric said, "Yes, we're, of course, aware of the situation at this stage," adding that Washington does "not have sufficient information" to add to its previous statements.

He stated that "all law enforcement actions on the oceans and seas are to be taken in accordance with applicable international law in order to ensure maritime safety and security on the high seas."

"We would want to see the avoidance of any further escalation," he added.

Dujarric's remarks come amid the maritime crackdown by the US following heightened tension between Washington and Caracas. The US conducted a military operation in Venezuela on Jan. 3. Widespread airstrikes targeted air defense systems, paving the way for special operations forces to raid Caracas and capture Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

The couple was transported to New York, where they pleaded not guilty to drug and weapons charges during their first court hearing.

Venezuela has condemned the vessel seizures as "international piracy," while Washington said the operations are necessary to enforce the blockade against the "dark fleet."