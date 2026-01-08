Türkiye says it stands ready to help Syria if asked

Türkiye ⁠said on Thursday it is ready to help Syria if asked after the Syrian army ‍independently launched a "counter-terrorism" operation in Aleppo, where fierce fighting broke out in recent days between ‌government forces and Kurdish-led SDF fighters. Türkiye's ‍Defence Ministry said at a briefing that the Aleppo operation was "carried out entirely by the Syrian army," implying no Turkish involvement.

The clashes in the northern Syrian city on Tuesday and Wednesday killed at least four people and drove thousands of civilians from their homes, with Washington reported to be mediating a de-escalation.

Ankara is the strongest foreign backer ⁠of the interim administration in Damascus and maintains a substantial military presence in northern Syria. "If Syria requests assistance, Türkiye will provide the necessary support," the ministry said.



The violence - and statements trading blame over who started it - signaled that a stalemate between Damascus and the SDF ‌that have resisted integrating into the central government was deepening and growing deadlier.

Türkiye deems the Kurdish-led SDF fighters terrorists and has threatened a military operation if they do ‍not integrate with Syrian authorities.

"We are following the developments in Syria hour by ‍hour. It is an ‍extremely fragile environment," Turkish Parliament ⁠Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş said at ‍a separate briefing in parliament in Ankara.

"We are ready to provide all kinds of support for the immediate end of the clashes in Aleppo and the ⁠establishment of peace and ‌stability," he said.

The PKK/YPG terrorist group operating under the name of SDF shelled residential neighborhoods in Aleppo in northern Syria for the third consecutive day on Thursday, Syrian media reported.

The shelling was the latest in SDF attacks, which have killed at least six people and injured 39 others.

According to Syrian figures, more than 3,000 civilians have been displaced due to the attacks.

The violence forced the provincial administration in Aleppo to extend the suspension of classes at public and private schools and universities in the city on Thursday.

On March 10, 2025 the Syrian presidency announced the signing of an agreement for the SDF's integration into state institutions, reaffirming the country's territorial unity and rejecting any attempts at division.

Syrian authorities say that in the months since, the SDF has not shown any efforts to meet the terms of the agreement.

The Syrian government has intensified efforts to maintain security across the country since the ouster of Bashar al-Assad's regime on Dec. 8, 2024, after 24 years in power.









