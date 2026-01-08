TRUMP SAYS HE WILL MEET COLOMBIAS PETRO AFTER THREATS OVER DRUGS

US President Donald Trump said he had spoken by phone with Colombian President Gustavo Petro after recent threats against Colombia, adding that the two leaders would meet at the White House "in the near future."



Petro called to explain "the situation of drugs and other disagreements," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Wednesday, saying he "appreciated his call and tone" and looked forward to welcoming Petro to Washington, though he gave no details.



Petro confirmed that he had spoken with Trump for about an hour. "Without dialogue there is war," he told demonstrators at a rally in support of his country's sovereignty, adding that Colombia could now sleep peacefully.



In his first conversation with the US president, Petro said he discussed Venezuela and drug trafficking. Peace in Venezuela would mean peace in Colombia, he said, adding that he had presented Trump with data on his country's progress in the fight against drugs and had advocated direct communication between Washington and Bogotá.



Trump had issued sharp remarks about Colombia days earlier, following a US military operation in Venezuela that led to the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro. Speaking to reporters, Trump described Colombia as "very sick" and said it was run by a "sick man who likes making cocaine and selling it to the United States."



Asked whether he was considering military action against Colombia, Trump replied: "It sounds good to me," without elaborating.



Colombia, a neighbour of Venezuela, is considered a major production hub for cocaine.



Petro responded angrily to Trump's comments, calling them an "illegitimate threat." He warned of serious consequences if action were taken against him and rejected accusations that his government was failing to combat drug trafficking, citing large cocaine seizures and operations against armed groups.