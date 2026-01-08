Syrian army responds to SDF fire in Aleppo, as 6 injured in fresh attacks

The Syrian army responded to fire from the PKK/YPG terrorist group operating under the name of SDF in Syria's northern city of Aleppo on Thursday, as six people were injured in fresh attacks by the group, Syrian media reported.

According to Alikhbariya TV, the army began responding to the sources of SDF fire in the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighborhoods in the city.

The move came after SDF forces shelled al-Khalidiyah neighborhood, injuring four civilians, the SANA news agency reported.

A woman was also shot by a sniper while leaving the Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood, the agency said.

A Syrian soldier was also injured in an artillery attack by the group while securing the exit of civilians from Al-Suryan neighborhood in the city, the agency said.



