Russian attacks knock out power in southeastern Ukraine

Russian attacks late Wednesday left two southeastern Ukrainian regions almost completely without electricity, according to media reports.

Ukrainian National News reported that due to an attack on the energy infrastructure of several regions of Ukraine, many residents in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions have been left without electricity.

It said the Ukrenergo energy company indicated that emergency repair and restoration works in affected regions will begin as soon as the security situation allows.

Mobile communication is also operating in emergency mode because of the massive power outage in the regions.

Russian authorities did not comment on the attack and independent verification is difficult due to the ongoing conflict.

Earlier Wednesday, Ukrainian officials said Russian forces struck two ports in the Odesa region, killing one person and injuring at least eight others.