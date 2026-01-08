Colombian president invites interim Venezuelan leader for talks to prevent 'further instability'

Colombian President Gustavo Petro said Wednesday he has spoken with Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez and invited her to Colombia, as Bogota pushes for dialogue to prevent "further instability" in the neighboring country.

Speaking to a crowd in Bolivar Square in Bogota, Petro said: "I spoke two days ago with Delcy, the current president in Venezuela. I have known her since the beginning of this entire process. I invited her to Colombia," referring to Rodriguez, who assumed the interim presidency with backing from the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) and the military.

Petro added that he proposed a global dialogue to stabilize Venezuela and said he would raise the idea in a possible White House meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Colombia's Foreign Minister Rosa Villavicencio said at a press conference on Tuesday that the Petro administration would wait for Venezuelans to decide their political future before recognizing Rodriguez as interim president.

Rodriguez formally took office on Jan. 5 after being sworn in before the National Assembly, following the detention of President Nicolas Maduro during US air strikes.






